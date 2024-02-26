North West witnesses surge in housing development

Acting North West Premier Nono Maloyi has unveiled ambitious plans to tackle housing challenges, with significant increases in formal housing stock and initiatives to replace mud houses. Efforts have been bolstered by partnerships and investment, including a landmark agreement with Chinese investors.

With the number of homes rising from 591 145 in 1996 to over 1.14 million in 2022, the North West has seen unprecedented levels of development in the last 30 years. Maloyi stated during his State of the Province Address that the province’s formal housing stock is on the rise. More than 19 000 homes have been built by the provincial government since 2019, and in 2023 alone, more than 2 700 were given to beneficiaries.

On Monday, Maloyi said the focus will now be on removing mud houses. “R198 million has been allocated to eradicate 1 356 mud houses in the province, with 579 of these units already delivered,” stated Maloyi. Furthermore, efforts to eradicate mud houses have been strengthened by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the provincial government and the Chinese National Import and Export Corporation to build gas-to-electricity power stations in the province.

“As part of their project investment, the Chinese have pledged to invest additional resources to help eradicate mud houses in the province, building 500 houses every year for the duration of the project. The project is estimated to generate at least 10 000 jobs.” Maloyi announced an update on the Deelpan floods intervention initiative, stating that the provincial government has overcome all of the obstacles that have slowed the project and that 104 houses will be completed by the end of March. Kgosi Kogodi Molete of Bakolobeng and his Traditional Council have donated land, allowing for the construction of an additional 317 houses.

In addition, the provincial government plans to launch the R2.6-billion N14 mixed development project in Ventersdorp. “This project will develop bulk services for 4 000 sites and create over 600 jobs for locals through the construction of new ground, social housing, and bonded stock,” said Maloyi. This is part of the provincial government’s continued efforts to improve the lives of North West citizens and restore their dignity.