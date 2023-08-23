Northern Cape man, 41, in court for allegedly raping 11-year-old boy

Johannesburg - A 41-year-old Northern Cape man has appeared in the Kakamas Magistrate’s Court, where he was facing one count of rape as well as two counts of sexual assault. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane, it was alleged that the accused, whose relationship to the victims is not yet known, raped the 11-year-old boy and later sexually assaulted the boy as well as the boy’s 9-year-old younger brother.

“The purported incidents occurred between March 14 and March 28, 2023, and they were reported to the police on August 15, 2023. The accused, who previously indicated his intention to apply for bail, chose to abandon his bail application. “The matter has been postponed to September 22, 2023, for further investigations. The accused will be remanded in custody until his next court appearance in the Kakamas District Court,” said Senokoatsane. Meanwhile, in the North West, the Rustenburg Regional Court sentenced 23-year-old Pusoetsile Seabaneng to life imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl.

According to an NPA statement,the conviction emanates from an incident that took place at Photsaneng village, near Rustenburg, on October 10, 2016. The NPA said Seabaneng and his father were tenants at the home of the complainant, who was staying with her grandmother at the time. “Evidence led in court indicates that the victim’s grandmother left Seabaneng watching TV with the complainant, as he was a trusted individual, because of their over 10-year stay renting at their home.

“He then moved closer to the victim, who was covering herself with a blanket. He subsequently undressed her without her consent, while she was resisting, and proceeded to rape her. Following this incident, he left the house and proceeded to his rented outside room, leaving the child unattended,” read the statement. The young girl then reported the matter to her aunt the following day, and Seabaneng was arrested and charged with rape. The NPA said Seabaneng had pleaded not guilty to the offence.