Not the best show in town, but the Metro FM Awards dazzle

Johannesburg - In spite of not being lauded as the best show by many, there were a few local celebrities who made an effort to grace the black carpet at the Metro FM Music Awards 2023 night. Renowned media personalities Katlego Maboe and Lerato Kganyago were at the helm of this prestigious event as hosts.

The sought-after hosts pair took to the stage in different impressive outfits, and they also kept the audience entertained the whole night. Other well-known personalities who showed up also followed the Black is Back theme, showcasing their stunning, differently styled black garments on the black carpet. Blue Mbombo, who is known to always deliver the assignment when it comes to fashion, made a statement in a long black dress receiving nods from her fans.

Somizi Mhlongo did not miss the black carpet showing up ravishing. Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa also attended the awards looking stunning in a white dress. As always predicted, the battle over the Song of the Year became a hot topic on Twitter, and it went on unabated for days.

Award-winning gospel singer Betusile Mcinga scooped the accolade with his chart-topping song "Ngena Noah". One of the biggest highlights was late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' winning of four awards. His mother Lynn, daughter Kairo, and father Tony Forbes accepted his awards while his fans were brimming with pride on social media.

Maboe and Kganyago expressed their excitement before the event. Somizi Mhlongo did not miss the black carpet showing up ravishing. Picture: Supplied. Kganyago said: "I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honoured to be entrusted with the role of co-hosting the prestigious Metro FM Music Awards 2023 alongside the incredibly talented Katlego Maboe. “As a long-standing member of the Metro FM family with seven years of experience and a solid background in live TV and broadcasting, I understand the significance of this event and am confident in my ability to deliver an exceptional experience for South Africa's music fans.