NPA drops murder charges against accused in Thabo Bester’s escape

Convicted South African rapist and murderer Thabo Bester looks on while being brought into the Magistrate's Court in Bloemfontein on April 14, 2023 :Photo by (AFP)

Published 45m ago

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that it would no longer prefer a charge of murder against the accused in the convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s case.

The NPA said so after further evidence was presented by the investigating team.

At this early stage, prosecutors can only bring charges based on the evidence presented by the investigators.

This will include Bester’s girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, CCTV technician Tebogo Lipholo and Motenyane John Masukela and two more suspects Natasha Jansen and Tieho Frans Makhotsa.

They will appear again in court on 11 and 12 May 2023.

Bester escaped/walked out from a maximum facility in Mangaung a year ago and since the inception of the investigations, eight people have been arrested.

Bester and Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 16 May 2023.

Bester faked his death by pretending to burn himself, it has been established that the body that was found in his cell is that of Katlego Bereng-Mpholo, 32, a father of two little children.

Yesterday, Bereng-Mpholo’s family and friends celebrated his life during a memorial service in Bloemfontein.

He will be laid to rest tomorrow (Saturday).

“The current investigation reveals that there was a post-mortem report that was performed on the body of the unidentified deceased person found in cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre and the cause of death was registered as unnatural death,” said NPA Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.

He said the cause of the unnatural death of Bereng-Mpholo is still being investigated.

“At this stage, there is insufficient evidence for the NPA to pursue a charge of murder hence the NPA has taken a decision not to prefer a charge of murder against the accused pending further investigation.

“The NPA does not conduct investigations and therefore has to engage with the SAPS to ensure that all the required evidence is included in the docket.

“The NPA will work closely with the SAPS to ensure that they prioritise getting the required additional evidence so that we can include a broader range of charges as appropriate,” said Shuping.

Close friends described Bereng-Mpholo as a great guy and a sport fanatic.

His death caused an upset prompting public figures such as professor Thuli Madonsela to advise his family to sue the state.

