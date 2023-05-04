NPA drops murder charges against accused in Thabo Bester’s escape

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that it would no longer prefer a charge of murder against the accused in the convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s case.
The NPA said so after further evidence was presented by the investigating team.
At this early stage, prosecutors can only bring charges based on the evidence presented by the investigators.
This will include Bester’s girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her co-accused former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, CCTV technician Tebogo Lipholo and Motenyane John Masukela and two more suspects Natasha Jansen and Tieho Frans Makhotsa.
They will appear again in court on 11 and 12 May 2023.
G4S vows to cooperate after contracts with DCS are terminated
Bail may be denied, but Dr Nandipha Maguduma’s face card never declines
TIMELINE: Everything we know about the Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana saga
Bester: new legal representatives for Dr Magudumana and her father
Questions over what Correctional Services will do with Mangaung prison after contract terminated
Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema deletes statement after coming under fire for admitting to visiting Thabo Bester in prison
He seemed well connected, says Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema, as she admits to visiting Thabo Bester in prison
Correctional Services terminates Mangaung G4S contract
Bester escaped/walked out from a maximum facility in Mangaung a year ago and since the inception of the investigations, eight people have been arrested.
Bester and Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on 16 May 2023.
Bester faked his death by pretending to burn himself, it has been established that the body that was found in his cell is that of Katlego Bereng-Mpholo, 32, a father of two little children.
Yesterday, Bereng-Mpholo’s family and friends celebrated his life during a memorial service in Bloemfontein.
He will be laid to rest tomorrow (Saturday).
“The current investigation reveals that there was a post-mortem report that was performed on the body of the unidentified deceased person found in cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre and the cause of death was registered as unnatural death,” said NPA Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping.
He said the cause of the unnatural death of Bereng-Mpholo is still being investigated.
“At this stage, there is insufficient evidence for the NPA to pursue a charge of murder hence the NPA has taken a decision not to prefer a charge of murder against the accused pending further investigation.
“The NPA does not conduct investigations and therefore has to engage with the SAPS to ensure that all the required evidence is included in the docket.
“The NPA will work closely with the SAPS to ensure that they prioritise getting the required additional evidence so that we can include a broader range of charges as appropriate,” said Shuping.
Close friends described Bereng-Mpholo as a great guy and a sport fanatic.
His death caused an upset prompting public figures such as professor Thuli Madonsela to advise his family to sue the state.