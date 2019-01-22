Retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro (middle) and her panelists advocate Kgomotso Moroka (left) and advocate Thenjiwe Vilakazi (right). Photo: Brenda Masilela / ANA

Pretoria - A senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) official has revealed that there were instances where they were forced to drop some of the cases they were working on because of political pressure. Senior deputy Director of Public Prosecution's (DPP) Advocate Chris MacAdam revealed this on Tuesday on the second day of the commission of inquiry into the fitness to hold office of NPA top officials Advocate Nomgcobo Jiba as well as Advocate Lawrence Mrwebi.

Jiba, deputy National Director for Public Prosecutions (NDPP), and Mrwebi, special director of public prosecutions, are currently on suspension.

MacAdam's revelations came after the commission chair, retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro, asked him if there had been times when prosecutors had to decide whether to investigate or not due to either economic or political pressure.

MacAdam said he "certainly" experienced that when he was in KwaZulu-Natal at the time the NPA was probing political killings.

He said as soon as they would start an investigation targeting a particular politician, the former NDPP, Shaun Abrahams, would call and say they had to drop the case because the leader of the party had ordered that the investigation be halted.

In some instances, he said, prosecutors would also be accused of being politically biased and only pursuing a prosecution just to target certain politicians.

The commission continues.

The Star