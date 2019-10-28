He was also accused of nepotism and racism which has rocked NFSAS.
Randall Carolissen is said to have redirected R8million to use it to hire new staff and conduct forensic investigations.
An insider has detailed how suspensions were being used to carry out a “a purge of black excellence”.
“Some of the employees have been suspended for three months now, while others have returned. A few workers have been given an extended precautionary suspension. A couple more are still suspended pending the finalisation of their disciplinary cases,” the worker said.