NSFAS will not pay private accomodation providers more money after academic year spills into 2021, says Blade

Johannesburg - Private student accommodation providers and universities hoping to pocket more money from students due to the extension of the current academic year to March 2021 are in for a shock.

In a bold directive, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has told public institutions and private residence operators that students should not be made to fork out more than fees stipulated in leases signed at the beginning of this year.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) also won’t pay more for tuition and accommodation as the 2020 academic year had been extended, Nzimande said.

Students left their rented rooms vacant, he said. “The lockdown resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic in the higher education sector from March 2020 has resulted in changes to the 2020 academic year.