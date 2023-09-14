NSPCA celebrates successful case against ‘cruel and negligent’ confinement of lions

Johannesburg - The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) is celebrating a major victory for lions in the country’s first successful case against the cruel, negligent confinement of these wild animals. Captive lions never get to experience the freedom inherent in wild animals.

According to the NSPCA, the judgment comes during a time in which the legacy of poor treatment of South African lions persists, characterised by commercial breeding, canned hunting, lion bone trade, cub petting, and misleading volunteering opportunities for tourists. “An initial inspection in January 2022 of the farm Steilfontein in Petrus Steyn, Free State, housing various feline predators, revealed several welfare concerns,” said the NSPCA. It said NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit inspector Jason Page, Bloemfontein SPCA inspectors, and provincial nature conservation officials were involved in the operation.

The council further noted that the inspection revealed concerns that would remain consistent in the subsequent three inspections that followed. “These concerns included animals being deprived of potable drinking water, inadequate shelter, and the confinement of animals in unhygienic enclosures with an abundance of fresh and calcified faeces and rotting meat, which caused a putrid odour that attracted a hoard of flies that could be seen pestering the animals,” the NSPCA added. Further inspections revealed deteriorating conditions, both in terms of management and welfare standards.

“Overcrowding was also found, which contravened permitting conditions. A final inspection, joined by the Wildlife Protection Unit’s Mpho Mokoena, revealed two white lionesses that appeared lame in their back legs and showed signs of pain and discomfort,” said the NSPCA. Further evidence acquired during inspections proved that animals were being made to suffer unnecessarily. “The owner, Mr Gert Claasen’s disregard for the law led to the NSPCA charging him on seven different counts of contraventions of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.”

“Initiating legal proceedings in June 2022, the case concluded on August 30, 2023, where the court found the accused guilty of contravening the act, specifically section 2(1) (covering neglect). The court sentenced the accused to a fine of R4 000 or 12 months’ imprisonment, which sentence was wholly suspended for five years,” said the NSPCA statement. The NSPCA highlighted that in this precedent-setting outcome, the court stated that the accused should alert his fellow captive predator breeders and the NSPCA should alert the public. “The NSPCA will continue our fight to protect all animals, and those who disregard their essential freedoms will be held responsible,” said the council.