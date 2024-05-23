Numsa opens assault case after violence against striking members, three security guards arrested

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), whose members engaged in a strike at the offices of SA Steel Mills in Meyerton on Wednesday, has condemned the violence against striking workers. This comes after some of the Numsa members were allegedly shot at with one woman badly beaten during the picket.

Numsa said it had opened a case of assault with the local police after four striking workers were hospitalised after sustaining injuries. On Wednesday, The Star reported that South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) president Colleen Makhubele lambasted the grievous assault on a woman who was attacked while innocently travelling to work in Meyerton, south of Johannesburg. Makhubele, who was also a speaker at a political dialogue at The Star political, blasted men and politicians who abuse women, use them for power and beat them up. This follows a meeting between The Star and a visibly injured Zanele Nsibande. Nsibande, 27, alleged she was the victim of Numsa protesters who almost took her life on Wednesday morning.

According to Nsibande, she was on the way to work when the protesters stopped a moving minibus taxi and forced the passengers out. “I didn’t know we were on strike. The other workers said a strike would be unprotected and I was on my way to work. The next thing I heard loud bangs and men pulled us out of the car. One male person pulled me by the breasts, threw me on the floor and started kicking me. The other men just watched. One screamed in a loud voice ‘mbethe’ (meaning, “beat her”) One of them was reaching for my private parts,” a distraught Nsibande said. It was reported that Numsa regional secretary Kabelo Ramokhathali was at the scene of the strike but did nothing to stop the attack on Nsibande.

Nsibande, who allegedly sustained injuries to her neck, shoulders and face was one of the first beneficiaries of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s YES (Youth Employment Scheme) programme. The strike took place after a series of events which resulted in industrial action in April 2024 following the new management of SA Steel Mills (now Alfeco Holdings) disagreeing to the personal demands of a number of Numsa shop stewards. The present strike relates to the dismissal of Numsa members who were axed in April. SA Steel Mills was recently acquired by new management, which is in the process of restructuring to guide it out of its recent financial difficulties.

Nsibande said she was bashed because she was defenceless woman. “I don’t know why there is a strike and why some people were fired in April. But why was I beaten up? Must I join in and burn things? What did I do wrong?” Nsibande said. Reacting to the news of violence during the protest, Numsa said violence erupted when a private security company employed by SA Steel Mills unleashed terror on striking workers. “Numsa condemns Alfeco Holdings for shooting at unarmed Numsa members who were picketing outside the company offices. Alfeco Holdings bought SA Steel Mills and the new management, has been attacking workers’ constitutional right to strike. Our members picketed outside company offices today and they were shot at with rubber bullets by private security. Four workers have been hospitalised for injuries,” union spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.