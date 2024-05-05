Numsa welcomes signing of bus passenger agreement

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) has welcomed the signing of the wage agreement in the bus passenger sector. “It is a two-year agreement valid from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2026 and this means there will be back pay,” Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said in a statement on Sunday.

“Besides securing across the board wage increases, we also finally secured the burning demand for bosses to contribute to primary health-care cover for workers. Negotiating better conditions and wages for workers is at the heart of the work that Numsa does.” The union said benefits like medical aid, paid paternity or maternity leave, and extra pay for weekends and public holidays, the 45-hour work week as well as many other benefits and protections, exist because of the negotiating power of unions, which comes from working class unity. “We secured the demand for primary health care which was a burning demand from workers. Up until now, bosses were unwilling to offer any kind of medical aid or medical insurance. Affinity Reef is the primary health-care cover for employees.

“The employer contribution is not to exceed R221 per month. This benefit will be implemented on the first day of the month, following the month in which the agreement is extended by the Minister of Employment and Labour,” said Jim. He said it has secured an across the board increase of 5% on the rate of pay which will be implemented from April 1, 2024 until March 31, 2025. In the second year of the agreement an increase of 6.5% on the base rate of pay will be implemented from April 1, 2025 until March 31, 2026.

“From April 1, 2024 the minimum hourly rate will increase to R48.15 and from April 1, 2025 it will increase to R51.28 until March 2026. “Travel allowance will increase to R786.48 travel effective from April 1, 2024. It will increase to R837.60 in the second year of the agreement on the April 1, 2025 until March 31, 2026.” Jim said the dual driver allowance has been increased to R476.36 for the first year effective April 1, 2024 and in the second year it will increase to R507.32 on the April 1,2025 until March 31, 2026.