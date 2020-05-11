NW community surrenders restituted land to state due to relentless infighting

Relentless infighting by executives has caused a North West community to surrender control of its land, restituted in 2007, to the Rural Development and Land Reform Department. The Mahikeng High Court last week ruled in favour of the department’s application to have the Community Property Association (CPA) of Barolong boo Modiboa, a clan located in Matlwang, near Potchefstroom, placed under judicial administration. Barolong boo Modiboa’s 16 956 hectares of land, stretching across the massive Droogespruit farm, was restituted at a cost of R155 million to the public purse. The apartheid government stole the land from the community in 1940. The clan had big plans to return to working the land when then-minister Lulu Xingwana handed it over. The department set aside more than R26m to fund commercial farming projects. There were plans for livestock farming which the department kickstarted with 225 Brahman cattle, a crop production project that was going to be funded with a sum of R960 000, a vegetable project to the value of R316 000 and a piggery project to the value of R474 000.

But to date, the clan’s only business venture that was successful and stable was a joint venture entered into in 2008 with a firm known as Chubby Chicks. Judge Samkelo Gura pointed this out in his judgment.

The ruling is scathing against the executives of the CPA, who have been at loggerheads for years. The strife started in 2011 when CPA chairperson Monchusi Joseph Lerefolo was re-elected.

New members sought to cancel Lerefolo’s monthly pay of R9 000, which the original CPA decided to pay him because he left his supervisor job in Joburg. Judge Gura pointed out the CPA split into two groups from that time.

Lerefolo led the one faction, while Matshidiso Selogiloe led the other.

Each faction operated as the bona fide CPA.

Said Judge Gura: “Each group used the funds of the CPA without consulting the other group and without complying with the provisions of the Constitution.”

What was “of serious concern is the fact that mismanagement and misappropriation of the funds and assets of the CPA” ensued as the differences deepened, Judge Gura said.

These included money that went out of the CPA’s bank account but there was no accountability, misuse of the CPA’s petrol card and bakkie without consequences and irregular spending of R2.4m for an incomplete boom-gate.

Part of the 225 brahman cattle that the government bought for the community were sold by individuals and the money cannot be accounted for.

CPA secretary Disebo Rapewani heard from herdboys that about 30 cattle were sold to a farmer named Steyger.

Rapewani learnt that 11 of the cattle were delivered to Steyger, and he still waited for the remaining 19 before he could make payment.

The CPA factions opposed the department’s application.

They argued that the rational option was to hold fresh elections of the CPA.

Judge Gura said the two factions have had ample chance to resolve their differences and failed.

“I think the time has come that the CPA should be governed by a cool-headed institution. Let the two warring factions have a break so that they may soberly re-consider their differences,” said Judge Gura.

“The CPA has lost a lot of assets whilst the factions were concentrating on their differences. I am satisfied that in the current matter, it is just and equitable to place the CPA under administration,” the judge said.