Nzimande will announce his next move on the future of Unisa

Johannesburg - The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande has remained tight-lipped on his next move on the future of Unisa. A report, compiled by Professor Themba Mosia in May, was scathing in its findings following allegations against the VC (vice-chancellor) and some of the maladministration and supply chain challenges at the institution.

Mosia subsequently recommended that an administrator be appointed for Unisa, the council be disbanded and Vice-Chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula be relieved of her duties. Many political parties have reacted to the report, with students, workers and workers’ unions, including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), calling for the resignation of LenkaBula and the university council. However, reports indicate that, after months of applying his mind to the future of the troubled Unisa, Nzimande will be making his thoughts known in a week or so.

This is according to media reports, with Nzimande’s spokesperson, Ishmael Mnisi, having confirmed the news with one of the Sunday papers. Last week, The Star reported that Unisa intended to take the report of the independent assessor on review, which was announced by Unisa’s chancellor, former president Thabo Mbeki. In a recent briefing in the company of LenkaBula, Mbeki slammed the assessor’s report, saying it needed to be challenged publicly as it had drawn certain conclusions about the university.

“We are taking it (the report) on review because we do not agree with what it says. It does not talk about the university, but talks about something else. Because it was in the public domain, we thought it would be better to take it under review. We have written to the minister. This is the view of the council and the VC that this is necessary because the matter is in the public domain and can be debated publicly. This is what the court said, and this is what the university said,” Mbeki said. The latest developments come after various political parties, including the DA and the ANC’s Youth League’s E’skia Mphahlele branch, urged Nzimande to pronounce his decision promptly. A source close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Star yesterday that the minister had no choice but to put Unisa under administration.

“The court order, as agreed with his legal team, compels him (the minister) to do that. They undertook to make the announcement by August 11. They may do it before, even though I am not sure when this will be,” he said. Attempts to get a clear-cut comment from the minister’s office were unsuccessful at the time of going to publication, with Mnisi indicating that he had noted this paper’s inquiry into the matter. However, the VC has in the past expressed her disappointment with the report after questioning the impartiality of Mosia’s report due to the fact that he previously worked with members of the current Unisa executive committee.