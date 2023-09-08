Officers recorded assaulting a guard

Johannesburg - The Gauteng SAPS management has been harshly criticised by citizens who accuse it of shielding police officers caught in a video assaulting an on-duty security guard. The incident happened this week at an estate at Ext 10, Westonaria, west of Joburg.

The video clearly shows two police members assaulting the security guard; however, the police, in a media statement, claim that the man resisted arrest. In the video, the officers are seen wrestling the man; a bystander makes them aware that he is recording just after the officer in a navy blue police suit smacks the security guard. The other officer is heard telling him not to assault the man; he also requests handcuffs to restrain the man. The bystander shouts: “You are arresting him for nothing; you are arresting him because he stopped you at the boom gate.”

Gauteng Provincial SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the provincial management was aware of the video. “According to a report, the district commissioner of West Rand, Major-General Fred Kekana, was visiting a member residing in an estate at Ext 10, Westonaria, on September 4, when he was denied entrance through a makeshift boom gate to the estate by an alleged security officer. The security officer reportedly insulted the senior officer, who was dressed in full uniform, which resulted in an altercation; the security officer was not co-operating with officers. It was later established that the person is not a qualified security officer,” said Nevhuhulwi. She said two suspects were arrested on charges of attempted robbery, assault, malicious damage to property and criminal injury.

They appeared before Westonaria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, and the case was postponed to September 29 and both suspects were released on bail of R1 000 each. This statement did not sit well with some people, who accused the police officers of bullying and brutality. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) national spokesperson Robie Raburabu told The Star that they were aware of the incident, but no case had been reported to them.

Meanwhile, Ipid in Gauteng secured a conviction for attempted murder of a detainee who was attempting to escape after being apprehended for allegedly contravening Covid-19 regulations on April 4, 2020. Both the accused and his colleague were charged with attempted murder; they appeared in court, and on June 1, Constable Mokhobo Mirwa was found not guilty and discharged, while Butodi Boesman Twala was convicted of attempted murder and remanded in custody. “Yesterday, Twala was sentenced to three years imprisonment wholly suspended for three years. He must submit himself to correctional supervision for three years. He will be under house arrest for the duration of three years, perform 1600 hours of community service, and only leave the house under the conditions of community service, church service and rehabilitation programmes,” said Raburabu.