On this day, May 16

1849 Following a large protest meeting, the Anti-Convict Association is formed in Cape Town and almost 5 000 people sign a petition against establishing a penal colony in the Cape. (Ignoring the protests, Britain pushes ahead with plans to settle convicts in the Cape, and sends the Neptune from Bermuda with 282 prisoners on-board to form the Cape’s first penal colony. However, due to opposition in the Cape, they were forced to endure a torrid five-month stay moored offshore, before the Neptune upped anchor and sailed for Australia, where she disgorged her load. 1770 Austrian Marie Antoinette, 14, marries Louis Auguste, 15, who becomes the last king of France. Both lose their heads to the guillotine during the French Revolution. Generally disliked by the public hostile to a foreign-born queen, she was known as Madame Déficit as she was the biggest obstacle to major reforms in the country. The phrase “Let them eat cake” is often attributed to her, but there is no evidence she said it.

1811 Cape governor Sir John Cradock orders a court to investigate the murder of Hottentots (Khoi-Khoi) by whites. 1843 The first major wagon train, with 1 000 pioneers, sets out for the Pacific Northwest. 1888 Nikola Tesla gives a lecture on transmitting electricity over long distances.

1929 The Academy Awards first takes place in Hollywood, California. 1988 A US report says nicotine is as addictive as heroin and cocaine. 1997 Mobutu Sese Seko, who ruled Zaire for about 30 years, looting billions of dollars, flees rebels. Laurent Kabila becomes head of state.

2004 Day of Mourning memorial ceremony takes place at the Bykivnia forest, just outside of Kyiv, Ukraine. It is the scene where, during the 1930s and early 1940s, communist bolsheviks executed more than 100 000 Ukrainian civilians. 2019 Zambian-born South African Saray Khumalo is the first black African woman to climb Mt Everest. She had attempted the climb several times before. Her first, in 2014, ended when an avalanche killed 16 guides. She tried again in 2015, but was halted by an earthquake in Nepal. Her final try, before her success, was in 2017, where she was forced to turn back because of bad weather. 2022 Sri Lanka runs out of petrol, has only enough for one more day, has no cash to pay 1.4 million civil servants, says its newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.