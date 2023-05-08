Operation Dudula intends to contest 2024 elections as a political party

Johannesburg - The community group Operation Dudula, which has been agitating for illegal foreign nationals to be deported, has resolved to contest next year’s general elections as a full-fledged political party. This comes after the movement reportedly held its consultative conference at Joburg City Hall on Sunday.

The movement says it will transform itself into a political party and contest next year’s general elections. In a video posted on social media, Dudula members voted overwhelmingly in favour of the organisation contesting the 2024 polls. “Johannesburg City Hall was full to the rafters. Operation Dudula, at its consultative conference, has resolved to become a political party to carry its message undiluted to Parliament, much to the jubilation of the people who were in the hall,” the movement said in a statement on Twitter.

Operation Dudula treasurer general Solomon Kekana told Eye Witness News that the movement will be taking their message to the halls of Parliament. “We are voiceless now. We have been on the streets but we can’t be heard. Instead, they are arresting our members.” Kekana added that he and other leaders would approach the electoral commission over the next few weeks to register as a political party.