Johannesburg- Passengers were left in a panic after they had to evacuate OR Tambo international airport on Monday morning. An unattended bag was found by officials and passengers and staff had to be evacuated.

OR Tambo spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler, confirmed that officials alerted the K9 unit and the on-site South African police service where the bag was found.

“Upon discovery of the bag, our safety protocol is to ensure that all our travellers evacuate the area,” said Gunkel-Keuler.

Gunkel-Keuler confirmed that the airport operations are back on track but she advised that all passengers should be aware of expected delays due to the evacuation.

Bomb in our OR Tambo

The reactions to the airport evacuation resulted in speculations that an explosion was heard around the international arrivals terminal.

An email thread going around of a picture of an alleged SAPS alert that the police would be having an operation take place in the Midrand and Kempton Park areas from Monday until Tuesday morning.

Gunkel-Keuler said there was a drill that took place at the airport but it was not related to the alleged operation that was circulating on social media.

