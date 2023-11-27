Organisation calls for safe spaces for people with disabilities

Chantell Kriel, CEO of Casa Caritas, a non-profit care home for severely challenged people, shared meaningful information regarding children with disabilities ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3. Kriel said the day is dedicated to acknowledging the struggles, achievements, and contributions of individuals with disabilities.

It also serves as a platform to raise awareness, challenge misconceptions, and advocate for the rights and well-being of people with disabilities. She highlighted the importance of the proper care of disabled people, pointing out that children with disabilities need to be in a safe space. “They need to be in a safe space where their needs are acknowledged and they receive proper care and stimulation. They need a structured environment that includes a daily routine, a controlled and balanced diet, sensory stimulation, physical therapy, occupational therapy and several types of stimulation on apparatus designed specifically for each child’s disability.

“There are children who were born with disabilities because of a genetic condition that impedes their physical, mental or social development, or children who sustained a serious injury either during childbirth or in their formative years. Also, some children may have been nutritionally compromised or suffered from an infection that affected their long-term development. At Casa Caritas, we take care of children who need lifelong care.” Kriel pointed out that when children with disabilities are not granted the rights and care that they are entitled to, they are not given the opportunity to survive and thrive in society. As a result, they are exposed to a subpar quality of life and little hope of a promising future.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities brings awareness to the different forms of disabilities and calls on society to ensure that all disabled persons receive adequate care. This is a basic right for disabled persons and is in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In 2015, all UN member states, agreed on a call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the prospects of everyone, everywhere.