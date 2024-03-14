Outgoing Minister Dlamini-Zuma admits catching free flight to Namibia

Outgoing Minister in the Presidency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has admitted to receiving a free flight on a private jet owned by a South African businesswoman to attend the funeral of the late Namibian president. Dlamini-Zuma was among the dignitaries who attended the funeral of former president Hage Geingob, 82, who died early last month while receiving treatment in a hospital in the capital, Windhoek.

Responding to questions posed by MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Dlamini-Zuma said the lift was offered by businesswoman Daphne Mashile-Nkosi, who was also attending the funeral. She said she saw nothing wrong with accepting it as it saved taxpayers’ money. “So, how can I say how much was incurred because lifts are free. Now you are asking the reason why. The reason why is simple. Whenever there is an opportunity to save taxpayers’ money, I take that opportunity. That is why I humbled myself and hiked the lift and I got it. Thank you,” she said. Earlier this year, Dlamini-Zuma tendered her resignation from the National Assembly, indicating she will not be returning to Parliament after the elections.