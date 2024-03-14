Outgoing Minister Dlamini-Zuma admits catching free flight to Namibia

Outgoing Minister in the Presidency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has admitted to receiving a free flight on a private jet owned by a South African businesswoman to attend the funeral of the late Namibian president.
Dlamini-Zuma was among the dignitaries who attended the funeral of former president Hage Geingob, 82, who died early last month while receiving treatment in a hospital in the capital, Windhoek.
Responding to questions posed by MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Dlamini-Zuma said the lift was offered by businesswoman Daphne Mashile-Nkosi, who was also attending the funeral. She said she saw nothing wrong with accepting it as it saved taxpayers’ money.
“So, how can I say how much was incurred because lifts are free. Now you are asking the reason why. The reason why is simple. Whenever there is an opportunity to save taxpayers’ money, I take that opportunity. That is why I humbled myself and hiked the lift and I got it. Thank you,” she said.
Earlier this year, Dlamini-Zuma tendered her resignation from the National Assembly, indicating she will not be returning to Parliament after the elections.
In a letter, addressed to ANC electoral committee head Kgalema Motlanthe, Dlamini-Zuma said there was no need to schedule an interview with her as part of the public representative list process ahead of the elections this year, as she will not be available.
Dlamini-Zuma was nominated by ANC branches to return to Parliament on the national list, but the 74-year-old has turned them down.
“It will not be necessary to schedule the interview for the 2024 national list because I have taken a decision to retire from being a member of the South African Parliament,” Dlamini-Zuma wrote.
The Star