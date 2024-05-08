Outstanding reports hamper sentencing of serial sex worker killer

More than two months since Judge Cassim Moosa ordered the psychiatric evaluation of 22-year-old accused in the rape and murder of six sex workers, the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court has heard that Sifiso Mkhwanazi was yet to be evaluated by the Sterkfontein Hospital. This was due to outstanding risk assessment evaluation and two other outstanding reports which have resulted in the postponement of the pre-sentencing trial involving serial sex worker killer.

Mkhwanazi appeared briefly in the high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday before the matter was postponed to May 17. Two months ago, the 21-year-old was convicted on six counts of rape, six counts of murder, and another six counts of defeating the ends of justice for raping, killing and concealing the bodies of six sex workers at his father’s Johannesburg CBD workshop. The bodies were found months later after they had decomposed beyond recognition.

During the trial, the accused confessed to the murders but denied having raped his victims, claiming consensual sex. He was found guilty for the brutal murders which occurred between April and October 2022. During a brief court appearance on Wednesday morning, Judge Moosa told the accused of the circumstances that have led to the postponement, saying they are due to outstanding reports, including the probation officer’s report, victim impact statement, and the risk assessment report to be done at the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital.

“On Friday, when you return, this court will then make the order for your risk assessment to be conducted from Monday. “The court has been informed that Dr B Armstrong, the acting head of the Sterkfontein Hospital has indicated that arrangements have been made for your risk assessment which the court requested. Therefore, your assessment has been confirmed for Monday 20th of May 2024. “Secondly, the court has been informed by the council state that the probation officer’s report as well as the victim impact report are still outstanding and therefore pre-sentencing proceedings are unable to take place until all these outstanding matters are finalised,” Judge Moosa said.