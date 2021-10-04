Over 2 million people apply for Basic Education job opportunities

More than 2.7 million applications from unemployed youth have been received by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) for the second phase of its Basic Education Employment initiative. The DBE said that, as of 7.30am on Saturday, it had received more than 2.7 million applications from 475 918 young people in Phase II of its Basic Education Employment Initiative.

It said “extremely high” volumes of traffic had led to its site slowing down and at times crashing. The applications for Phase II opened on September 27 and were to close at midnight yesterday. However, the deadline was extended to midnight on October 10. The Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI)-Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) was started this year to provide unemployed young people employment and training opportunities in the education sector.

The department is seeking to provide 287 000 unemployed young people with 192 000 education assistant and 95 000 general school assistant positions. Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Employment Statistics survey, released last week, showed that total employment fell by 86 000, or 0.9 percent, from 9 652 000 in March, to 9 566 000 in June. “The department would like to take this time to thank young people for the enthusiasm shown towards making a difference in the Basic Education sector, and wish them great success with their application,” the department said.

The DBE said in a statement that the application process did not work on a first-come, first-served basis. However, all applications must be submitted by October 10. “Since the opening of the application process on September 27, the site experienced extremely high traffic volumes, causing it to slow down and occasionally time out. ’’The SA Youth toll-free number was also affected due to receiving up to more than 50 000 calls per hour,” the department said.

As a differentiated application process, the department has introduced an alternative avenue for applicants to submit their application. SA Youth has added another web-based or electronic application form that is not linked to, nor dependent on, the SA Youth mobi-site in terms of connectivity or stability. “We would like to notify the public that the web-based or electronic application form is an alternative application method, however, it is not zero rate and will require a small amount of data (3MB) to complete.

’’The mobisite (sayouth.mobi) is still available for submission of applications,” the department added. The DBE further emphasised that all application forms must be submitted online, as no walk-ins to schools would be allowed due to the Covid19 restrictions and preparations for final exams at both primary and high schools. “Youth between the ages 18 and 35, who are currently neither in education and training nor receiving any form of government grant, as well as young people with disability, and women, are eligible and encouraged to apply,” the department said.