Over 500 gold miners held hostage at Gold-One mine in Springs

The DA has condemned the hostage situation which took place at the Gold One mine in Springs on Monday. This comes after reports indicated that more than 500 miners were being held "hostage", allegedly by members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu).

It was reported that earlier in the day, members belonging to the union had downed tools underground, demanding that the employer recognise Amcu as the majority union. The “SABC” reported that one person was injured after allegedly being attacked with a panga with the mine reporting that the miners were being held hostage underground. Gold One mine's spokesperson Jon Hericourt told “Bloomberg” that at least 543 of their miners were being held hostage after they were prevented from coming up at the end of their shift on Sunday night.

Attempts to get comment from Amcu were still unsuccessful by the time of going to print. This is a developing story. However, reacting to the news, the DA’s constituency head Ashor Sarupen said the party is deeply concerned over the safety of these miners who were being kept against their will. “I am deeply concerned and appalled by the ongoing hostage situation at the GoldOne-Modder East mine, where approximately 543 miners are allegedly being held against their will.

“As a town built on mining, the safety and well-being of the mining community in Springs is critical, and all acts that threaten the lives and security of these miners are unacceptable,” Sarupen said. Sarupen said the DA is calling for the immediate and safe release of all miners involved in this situation as well as for the union to co-operate with law enforcement authorities. “It is crucial that those responsible for this illegal and dangerous act be held accountable. We expect law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in investigating and bringing those behind this incident to justice.