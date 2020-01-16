Overflowing sewerage and vandalised school greet pupils on first day









The vandalised Wedela Technical High School. Picture: @Sobzaa Twitter · Johannesburg - While many pupils excitedly started their 2020 academic year on Wednesday, others returned to school only to be greeted by overflowing sewerage while some had to return home as their school had been vandalised. Back to school was not great experience for pupils at Wedela Technical High in Carletonville as well as Lebohang High in the Vaal who could not enjoy the first school day of 2020 like many of their peers countrywide. At Lebohang, pupils took to the streets in protest after arriving there to find sewage all over the school. Allegations are that it was not the first time that happened and Gauteng Department of Education's Steve Mabona confirmed it. "Unfortunately, this has been going on for sometime because this emanates from water and bulk system challenge in the entire area. We have tried to use our service provider to unblock the school system however in few weeks same challenge resurfaces.

"It is a serious challenge for us. We hope there will be a permanent solution for the area from the municipality."

Mabona said the municipality sent service officials to clear the spillage at the schools and attend to the blockage.

"Our officials held a meeting with the stakeholders at school and they agreed to our interim solution that of removing Grade 8 and 9 to the neighboring school with a hope that this will assist to alleviate the pressure," he said.

Meanwhile Wedela Technical High School pupils in Carletonville had to return home on the first day of school as it had been had been broken into and vandalised.

The damaged printer and photocopying machines at Wedela Technical High School. @Sobzaa Twitter

Allegations are that illegal miners operating in the area are to blame.

Pictures taken from the vandalised school show furniture thrown all over, the printer, photocopying machines and toilets broken.

Mabona said they have infrastructure challenges at the school because of many reasons.

"That area has a zama zama challenge, the school is vandalized and cables are continuously stolen from the school.

"We appointed a service provider in December, unfortunately construction companies were closed and as such they are starting with works at affected areas today (Thursday). Our infrastructure officials are on site to make sure works begin.

"It must also be noted that vandalism in that school is unacceptable, the red paint seem on the picture in the ablution facilities is an indication that those were refurbished.

"We are engaging stakeholders assuring that, the service provider will fix the school and teaching and learning must be allowed to prevail," he said.

