Johannesburg - While many pupils excitedly started their 2020 academic year on Wednesday, others returned to school only to be greeted by overflowing sewerage while some had to return home as their school had been vandalised.
Back to school was not great experience for pupils at Wedela Technical High in Carletonville as well as Lebohang High in the Vaal who could not enjoy the first school day of 2020 like many of their peers countrywide.
At Lebohang, pupils took to the streets in protest after arriving there to find sewage all over the school.
Allegations are that it was not the first time that happened and Gauteng Department of Education's Steve Mabona confirmed it.
"Unfortunately, this has been going on for sometime because this emanates from water and bulk system challenge in the entire area. We have tried to use our service provider to unblock the school system however in few weeks same challenge resurfaces.