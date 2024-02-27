PA leader Gayton McKenzie puts his name forward as WC premier candidate

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has thrown his hat into the ring as a premier candidate for Western Cape and PA presidential candidate in the upcoming general elections. On Monday, McKenzie who was the mayor of the Central Karoo District, made his intentions of unseating the DA in the province known.

“On Baiza Nie has deployed me to what many deems as mission impossible, removing the DA from the Western Cape. We are about to expose that myth. I graciously accepted the assignment to also be the premier candidate of the Western Cape. ‘Die ding kom ruk,’” McKenzie said on social media on Monday. In a statement confirming the announcement, the party said a meeting in George this past weekend concluded that McKenzie should represent the party as its premier candidate in the province. “At a meeting of the Patriotic Alliance National Executive Committee in George in the Western Cape this past weekend, it was agreed that the PA leader Gayton McKenzie will stand in as the party’s premier candidate for the Western Cape.