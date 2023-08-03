Parties exploring multi-party agreement announce Professor William Gumede as convention chairperson

Johannesburg - The political parties exploring a multi-party agreement (DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, UIM, and SNP) have announced that Professor William Gumede has agreed to chair the National Convention that will sit on August 16 and 17, 2023, at Emperor’s Palace in Kempton Park. According to a joint statement, Gumede is an independent chairperson of the process and is not affiliated with any of the participating parties.

The statement highlighted Gumede’s role in the pact conversation, which would be to manage the process together with a specialist team of technical advisers. They include: Nerine Kahn, the former CEO of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA). She is a qualified attorney with a BA, LLB and advanced Diploma in labour law. She practised for six years, mainly specialising in labour law. She was then employed by the CCMA as a commissioner for six years before she headed the CCMA. "From the outset, this grouping of parties has understood the need for these talks to benefit from the wisdom and experience that is available in South Africa and too often ignored by political leaders who falsely believe they have a monopoly on solutions needed in South Africa," read the statement. It said that Gumede has mediated in several country’s civil and communal conflicts, including the violent eSwatini conflict between the king and his allies and opposition parties before the 2013 national elections.

He has also advised several African governments on alternative approaches to holding violent belligerents accountable following civil wars, including the civil war between Christians and Muslims in the Central African Republic and the civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo. "This multi-party grouping of parties is committed to presenting South Africans with a compelling alternative vision and direction for our country. “The basis for this agreement will be an agenda to address the greatest challenges facing our country and inspire the millions of South Africans who have lost hope. This agreement must lay the foundation for a new multi-party government in 2024 that can start the work of moving our country forward again," read the statement.