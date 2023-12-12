Partnership to create awareness about breast cancer through education and early detection

Clover has announced the successful handover of its “Pink for Purpose” initiative in partnership with PinkDrive aimed at creating awareness about breast cancer through education and early detection. The funds raised will play a crucial role in PinkDrive’s mission to acquire a new mammogram machine.

This initiative also supports PinkDrive’s dedication to providing breast cancer screenings for early diagnosis, a cause that is especially important in South Africa, where breast cancer is still the most common cancer among women. PinkDrive CEO and Founder Noelene Kotschan emphasised the importance of early detection in improving breast cancer survival rates. “Our mission is to help prolong lives through early detection and prevent as many people as we can from succumbing to gender-related cancers,” Kotschan explained.

Jani Menikou, Clover’s brand group manager, expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “Clover is proud to have joined forces with PinkDrive, a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to creating awareness through education and early detection.” The collaboration reinforces Clover’s commitment to supporting initiatives that address pressing health concerns and aligns seamlessly with PinkDrive’s tireless efforts in the fight against cancer. The success of the “Pink for Purpose” campaign not only highlights the commendable efforts of PinkDrive during Breast Cancer Awareness Month but also emphasises the positive impact that collaborative efforts can have in the fight against cancer. In addition to the monetary donations from product purchases, consumers had the opportunity to contribute more by scanning a QR code found on the Pink Clover Product packaging, point-of-sale touchpoints, and Clover’s social media bios. This allowed individuals to make a donation of their choice, further amplifying the impact of the campaign.