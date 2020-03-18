Pastor disappears with R2m of congregants' investments

Johannesburg - A 29-year-old Lesotho national who is a pastor in South Africa is alleged to have swindled his congregants of R2 million through an investment scam. For two years over, the congregants religiously put money into the pastor's investment scheme but lost it all. Tumelo Christopher Mukheti allegedly lured his church members in Kliptown, Soweto, to invest a non-refundable R1500 each into his investment scheme, Yahwe. Between 2017 and 2018, the congregants put their monies into Yahwe after Mukhethi told that them their investments would yield a 14% interest return. The congregants never suspected anything, believing that the investment was legitimate until it was time to get dividends. That's when problems arose.

Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu of the Hawks said the investors realised that they had been swindled of their hard earned monies only when they tried to get their dividends and found that the investment scheme did not exist anymore.

"It was after the investors attempted to withdraw their dividends that hey later realised that Yahwe Investment Scheme offices had abruptly closed its operations. Mukheti had allegedly disappeared with the monies," she said.

The angry investor opened a case and against Mukheti and he was was arrested last week Friday.

Police waited for him at the Kopfontein border gate and arrested him after crossing in to South African upon his arrival from his native Lesotho.

Mukhethi appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday and he was granted R3000 bail.

"The matter was postponed to April 8 2020 for further investigations," Mulamu said.

The Star