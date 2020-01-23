Pastor Zondo's alleged fornication with church member 'drives away congregants'









Rivers of Living Waters Ministries leader Archbishop Stephen Zondo. Picture: Facebook Johannesburg - Alleged fornication in Pastor Stephen Zondo's holy office has embroiled the clergyman in a sex scandal which has threatened his marital home and allegedly drove congregants away. On Tuesday, news surfaced that Pastor Seabi Zondo has allegedly left her matrimonial home after catching her husband Stephen cheating on her with a church member in his office at the church. Stephen and Seabi are the senior pastors of the fast growing church, Rivers of Living Waters (RLW) Ministries in Sebokeng. According to a member of the church who wished to remain anonymous, Seabi has not been going to church since the discovery. “MaBishop is not at church anymore.”

“We (church members) just go to church for the word of encouragement. Even the other pastors have stopped attending church. On Sunday, from where I was sitting, it was close to empty,” said the churchgoer.

The church houses over 20 000 members in more than 40 branches. His sermons are broadcast on One Gospel, Dumisa, Soweto and Tshwane TV.

The Star reached out to Stephen for a comment and he said they (church) have learned with regret the allegations of the matrimonial breakdown levelled against him and his wife, Seabi.

He said as the leader of RLW, he upholds the oath of office and would never do anything that would lead to the violation of the office.

“I am happily married and still cherishing every moment of our now 30 years of holy matrimony,” he said.

“I wish to put it on record that these allegations are nothing but an unfortunate and baseless rumours, which are aimed at tarnishing my name, dignity, image, church and that of my family,” said Pastor Zondo said.

The church leader said he views this as slanderous, malicious and defamatory in character.

“I have tasked my legal advisors to look into this matter,” he said.

Stephen has appealed for peace, calm and order as they work to ensure that his name is cleared.

“I call on all members of the RLW ministries, its supporters and sympathizers alike to remain disciplined,” he said.

