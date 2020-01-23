Johannesburg - Alleged fornication in Pastor Stephen Zondo's holy office has embroiled the clergyman in a sex scandal which has threatened his marital home and allegedly drove congregants away.
On Tuesday, news surfaced that Pastor Seabi Zondo has allegedly left her matrimonial home after catching her husband Stephen cheating on her with a church member in his office at the church.
Stephen and Seabi are the senior pastors of the fast growing church, Rivers of Living Waters (RLW) Ministries in Sebokeng.
According to a member of the church who wished to remain anonymous, Seabi has not been going to church since the discovery.
“MaBishop is not at church anymore.”