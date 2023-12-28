Patriotic Alliance parts ways with its youth leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile after he mingled with Zuma at MK Party event

In spite of accepting his earlier apology, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) has expelled its KZN premier candidate and youth leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile. Party leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene are said to have taken a firm stand against Khanyile after having briefly accepted his apology for attending a rival political party event in Verulam this week.

On Wednesday, the party decided to expel Khanyile after he took part in an Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) event addressed by former ANC president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday. This comes after Zuma called Khanyile, who is reported to be a Zuma associate, to the stage and encouraged him to join the MK party and leave the PA. Zuma told those gathered there that Khanyile would soon be campaigning for the MK Party.

“I am telling you. We will be campaigning with him (Khanyile) next year. We will not leave him behind. He is the last line to our full freedom,” Zuma said while holding Khanyile’s hand on Tuesday. The incident went viral on social media and there were suggestions that Khanyile had joined Zuma’s new party. However, on Tuesday, in a statement released by his former party, Khanyile said he had been in the vicinity of Verulam, had gone there in his personal capacity and he remained a member of the PA.

In his apology, Khanyile said: “I have noted since with grave concern how my pictures and videos at the event have been used on social media for propaganda purposes to create an impression that I have left PA to join MK. “This is far from the truth as I remain a loyal and disciplined of the PA. My long-standing association with former president Jacob Zuma is no secret and I still regard him as my father,” he said. However, a few hours after the statement was accepted by the party, the PA decided to expel him.

PA deputy secretary-general Meshé Habana said the party had accepted Khanyile’s apology but the party leadership had decided to expel him. “Khanyile today apologised for his appearance there. However, the leadership of the PA has decided that it is not acceptable for any leader of the PA to appear, without consultation with other PA leaders, at an event of a rival political party,” Habana said. Habana said the party’s detractors had made it difficult for the party as they interpreted Khanyile’s appearance as being in alliance with the MK party.