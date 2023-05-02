Payment of R311m made by UJ to NSFAS

Johannesburg – The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the payment of R311 million made by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). According to a statement made by the SIU, the money paid by UJ was unallocated from 2016 to 2021.

It said the unallocated funds were for students who qualified for funding but either changed institutions or deregistered. The funds stay in the possession of the institution for a year. "The payment made by UJ brings the total amount received from institutions of higher learning to approximately R349.3 million since the inception of the NSFAS investigation in September 2022. The SIU encourages all institutions of higher learning to come forward and pay back unallocated funds that are due to NSFAS,“ it added. According to the statement, the unallocated funds were supposed to have been collected by NSFAS at the end of each year from institutions of higher learning through reconciliation.

"However, the SIU’s investigation revealed that NSFAS failed to design and implement controls that would ensure that there is an annual reconciliation between the funds disbursed to the institutions and the funded list of registered students," said the SIU. In order to remedy this, according to the SIU, NSFAS recently appointed a service provider to assist it in performing this reconciliation in a process called "close-out reporting". “The SIU, in terms of Proclamation R88 of 2022, is authorised to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NSFAS and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state through corruption and negligence.