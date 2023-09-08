Pearl Modiadie announced as the official host for the annual Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park

Anita Nkonki

Award-winning media personality Pearl Modiadie is set to host the annual Standard Bank Joburg Polo in the Park, scheduled to take place at the Inanda Country Base in Kyalami on September 16. The event, known to attract South Africa’s elite, including top business executives, celebrities, media personnel, and polo enthusiasts, is back for the third edition, offering unforgettable curated experiences, great food, over-the-top fashion, as well as live music on the sidelines. This year the theme is “Afroglam Couture”, and it aims to celebrate South African heritage while showcasing the spirit of Africa in all things chic, colourful, and creative.

The African Deluxe Company’s frontman and executive producer of the event, Ben Moseme, said the event does not only celebrate life, but also showcases what South Africa has to offer to the rest of the world. “As it’s been proven, the Standard Bank Polo in the Park is not only about the polo, but also about the lifestyle that accompanies the time-honoured sport: the fashion, the food, and the music. This highly prestigious polo affair was not only created to celebrate life, but also to showcase what SA has to offer to the rest of the world. Our passion to develop the sport of kings in the country has culminated in this annual gathering, which we will continue to grow annually. “This year we are elated to have partnered with someone who truly personifies what the brand stands for and who is a true reflection of African excellence, so we welcome Pearl Modiadie to the Standard Bank Joburg Polo family.”