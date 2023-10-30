Pearls of wisdom shared to inspire Miss Soweto finalists in the run-up to finale contest

Former Miss Soweto and Miss SA winners, Augustine Masilela-Chuene and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, shared their experiences of what it took to win one of the country’s leading beauty Pageants, Miss Soweto, established over 44 years ago. This year’s Miss Soweto’s finalists were revealed at a media event which took place in Parktown on Thursday.

The 19 finalists were taken through the paces of what it takes to be the ambassador of one of the country’s most popular township, Soweto, and how this beauty pageant is a stepping stone to greater prospects. Some of the biggest names that come from this event include the most recent contestant, and former Miss SA, Laurie-Mthombeni, Tskane Sono, Lerato Kganyago, Basetsana Kumalo and Masilela-Chuene. Laurie-Mthombeni, who hosted the reveal, shared some of her experiences having taken part in the pageant more than once before ascending the Miss SA throne.

“This might not be your crown. You might not win, but a destiny delayed is not a destiny denied. Sometimes you just have to wait. When I entered Miss Soweto the first time, I did not make it through. I entered the second time and I was a runner-up. I entered the third time, and only made it through to group stages. I went back and did not even make it to group stages, and thought to myself what is the point… you need to do your research and never copy the next girl,” she said. This year’s winner will be announced at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani on November 25, where Sono will hand over the crown to the next ambassador of the beauty competition. Masilela-Chuene was equally charming in her wisdom saying: “Do not look at the next person, but go and do you. Do not copy anyone. Even on stage, do not look at the girl that you think is popular and start copying her walk or the way they speak. Speak the way you speak and walk your walk and talk your talk,” she said.