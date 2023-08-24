Penny Lebyane leads way to good choices

Johannesburg - Multi-hyphenate personality Penny Lebyane has shared captivating details about The Choice Is Yours, an event that seeks to empower women to make good choices. Known for her influence and vigorous impact on confronting diverse subjects on television, Lebyane explained the significance of the event and why people should be part of it.

The affair is set to happen at Altitude Beach at Fourways, promising a star-studded line-up of personalities and providing a platform to connect and network. With South Africa observing Women’s Month and celebrating their immeasurable contribution to society, the The Choice Is Yours event will set the tone under this theme. Lebyane shared her views on the essence of making good choices and what sparked her interest in being part of the event.

“I was invited to be part of the event based on the work that I do. To also encourage women to choose for themselves. “And what sparked my interest was driving different conversations and interacting with more people,” said Lebyane. With women often emphasising the importance of having platforms where they can freely unpack thought-provoking conversations about their everyday life experiences, she delved deep into the subject of safe spaces.

“We live in crazy times when there aren’t many safe spaces for women, but I think at the end of the day, women need to make choices for themselves to create those spaces. Yes, there are spaces that we do not have control over,” she said. Sharing a heartfelt message to other women, she said: “It can be very overwhelming because we are bombarded with so many messages. But it’s important to look at what kind of life I want to live and what kind of mark I want to make.” She added that people can expect a fun day: “It’s definitely going to be a fun-filled day with entertainment, conversation, networking and conversations that are empowering.”

Lebyane has been a catalyst in getting people to find solutions, especially in the mental health space. She was also a host on Sangoma Khanyisa, a reality show that explores African spirituality. The television personality shared how the experience has assisted her in seeing how someone can be trapped in a cycle of life.