People allegedly using ID numbers of dead relatives to get food parcels





The fraudulent activities have also compromised the livelihood of the poor families that the food was meant for.





In Joburg, dozens of people in Yeoville were found to have used fraudulent ID numbers in order to get their hands on food parcels that were being distributed to the poor.





Ward 67 councillor Refiloe Mazibuko discovered this scam after she inspected the list of beneficiaries and their identities.





The discovery has since slowed down the process of distribution of the parcels in Yeoville.





Mazibuko said some of the residents provided identity documents belonging to deceased family members.





“As a councillor, I’m not responsible for delivering these food parcels but the list of deserving residents went via my office and that’s when I discovered that some people had registered fraudulent identity numbers,” she said.





Only unemployed South African residents on their database were expected to register for the food parcels, she said.





“Our people took advantage of the situation and they decided to register people who do not stay in Yeoville and it’s unfortunate that people who are innocent will have to wait a bit longer before receiving food parcels.”





City of Joburg spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said they were unaware of the incident.





Modingoane explained that identified beneficiaries will receive an SMS notifying them to collect parcels from their nearest distribution centres.





“During distribution sessions, the list which covers both indigent and referral cases is used to ensure that the food is collected by the correct households.





“All the beneficiaries are requested to sign the register before collecting the vegetable pack.”





Last week, Gauteng Department Social Development welcomed food donations to the value of R2.5 million from Shell South Africa, Colgate-Palmolive, MealSA, Dursots while Sanzaf and Operations SA raised R5m in donations to procure food for distribution.





The DA in Tshwane last week alerted Gauteng Premier David Makhura about the corruption that has surfaced in distributing food parcels.





The party claimed that some department officials and politicians have allegedly been stealing and unfairly distributing donated food to their own family members and friends.





The SA National Civic Organisation in Tshwane has also opened criminal cases against those employees. The problem was widespread.





Two ANC councillors were suspended after allegations that they were requesting food parcel contributions from businesses for personal gains.





Also, employees at Mangaung metro municipality in Bloemfontein were accused of colluding with suppliers to cheat the poor of their parcels.





The council was said to be paying its suppliers R1 200 for a single parcel which consists of 2.5kg maize meal, cabbage, bottle of cooking oil, loaf of bread, 2kg of rice, tinned fish and a washing powder.





“Some tenderpreneurs are charging Mangaung Municipality R1 200 for this parcel… we need to be vigilant and expose these thugs who have no shame,” wrote Sibusiso Buthelezi on Facebook.





The parcels were distributed on Saturday and a similar incident was picked up in the Eastern Cape.





Mangaung Municipality has a population of more than 700 000 and its ward 39 councillor, Betty Cetuza, in Thaba Nchu said the council gave her only 20 parcels, which she intended to give to bereaved families that she had identified.





“The packages were not the type of food I could distribute to the community because of the quantity,” she said. Cetuza said that she took the decision to take half the food parcels to grieving families because she didn’t know how to divide them.





“The parcels are an insult to the people. I put what was left away so that I can build a proper parcel fitting for the community.”





She added that the council had given all the councillors the same number of parcels. Municipal spokesperson Qondile Khedama said that the initiative was spearheaded by mayor Olly Mlamleli with private businesses.





But he did not want to comment further on the insufficient parcels.





“Ours is to make sure that basic services such as water, waste collection and electricity are being provided. We have procured food parcels, and there is a service provider who is currently working with the city,” he said