'People defying lockdown probably don't understand severity of the situation'

Johannesburg - Those who continue to go on with life as normal despite the lockdown warning are either very irresponsible or don't understand the severity of the situation.

This was the view of Professor Renata Schoeman, a psychiatrist from the University of Stellenbosch amid reports that some people had continued with their day-to-day activities despite the fact that Covid-19 has already killed two people while over a 1 000 people have been infected.

Speaking on SAFM on Friday afternoon, Schoeman said reports that people were out on the streets while others had even gathered to do a countdown to the lockdown just before midnight was irresponsible. Schoeman also said it was possible that people were deliberately not taking the situation seriously as a coping mechanism.

"They are either in denial or highly irresponsible. People need to understand that the lockdown is not a punishment but something that's being done to protect society; it's for survival.

"It's irresponsible (of those that carry on as usual) or it's due to people not understanding the severity of the situation and not understanding the facts. It could just be a rebellious streak," she said.