The StarNews
People waiting for a bus at a Rea Vaya bus stop in Soweto on day one of the 21-day lockdown. Picture: @SayEntrepreneur Twitter
People waiting for a bus at a Rea Vaya bus stop in Soweto on day one of the 21-day lockdown. Picture: @SayEntrepreneur Twitter

'People defying lockdown probably don't understand severity of the situation'

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - Those who continue to go on with life as normal despite the lockdown warning are either very irresponsible or don't understand the severity of the situation.

This was the view of Professor Renata Schoeman, a psychiatrist from the University of Stellenbosch amid reports that some people had continued with their day-to-day activities despite the fact that Covid-19 has already killed two people while over a 1 000 people have been infected.

Speaking on SAFM on Friday afternoon, Schoeman said reports that people were out on the streets while others had even gathered to do a countdown to the lockdown just before midnight was irresponsible. Schoeman also said it was  possible that people were deliberately not taking the situation seriously as a coping mechanism.  

"They are either in denial or highly irresponsible. People need to understand that the lockdown is not a punishment but something that's being done to protect society; it's for survival.

"It's irresponsible (of those that carry on as usual) or it's due to people not understanding the severity of the situation and not understanding the facts. It could just be a rebellious streak," she said.

Twitter was also awash with videos and pictures of people going about their business and not staying home as President Cyril Ramaphosa had ordered.

Ramaphosa made the plea to the country on Monday that due to how quickly the virus was spreading, South Africa would be under total lockdown for 21 days to contain it.

Police and the military stop one of the vehicles during the lockdown that started at midnight. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA)

However, while some people stayed at home, long queues at Rea Vaya bus stations as well as outside grocery stores showed that some citizens had not heeded the message.

lockdown

Share this article:

Related Articles