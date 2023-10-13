People of Soweto turn up in numbers to Phelophepa mobile health train

Sowetans came out in numbers to have their health-care needs attended to by the health-care workers during the launch of the Phelophepa mobile health train currently stationed at the Dube Station. The Phelophepa train has 19 carriages that provide patients with a range of health services, including dental health, eye care, psychological services, HIV/Aids prevention, alcohol abuse, and smoking, among many other health-care services.

The elderly lined up the various stalls as they received professional assistance from health-care workers and volunteers. Some walked away with walking sticks and blankets, while others were put on a waiting list for free wheelchairs as part of the community outreach programme. One lucky elderly person is 79-year-old gogo Nomasonto Sibaya who was among the first recipients of a new wheelchair. “I am happy and grateful for this gift,” said an elated Sibaya told The Star. “I feel like a new person after receiving this wheel chair, as the one I had was now too old to get me around.”

Phumzile Mavuso of Orlando West, who was placed on the waiting list for a wheelchair, said she would be happy to receive the new wheelchair as promised to her. “The current wheelchair has been with me for four years now. I bought for R3 500 then, and can only imagine how much it costs now. I do not have money for a new one and hope that I will in time have a new wheelchair as this one is giving me problems,” she said. Sophie Modiba of Dube Village has in the past benefited from the eye screening and spectacles she received over two years ago. She said on Monday that she returned to the mobile health-care facility to renew her spectacles as well as take her daughter for eye screening in the hope of getting her spectacles.

“Today, I brought my daughter for her eye screening. The service here is smooth and professional. I know that in no time, I will get new spectacles,” she said. The Phelophepa train, which returned to the community of Dube after two years, operates with 24 staff and 39 final-year students from various tertiary institutions specialising in pharmacy, psychology, dental and optometry. Over the years, it has become a beacon of hope for under-serviced community for specialised health-care services at affordable prices. Prescribed medication costs as little as R5 per script, while consultation services are free.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, the mayor of Joburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, said it was important for previously and currently disadvantaged communities to have access to quality medical health care. “It is a privilege to be part of government that is able to bring these kinds of services to the people. It is a practical demonstration of a government that cares about bringing health-care services to the previously and currently disadvantaged communities ... We urge the community of Soweto and Dube to guard and protect this service,” Gwamanda said. Gauteng MEC of health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, said the train has become a beacon of hope for under-served communities.