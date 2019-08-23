Peter Paul Ngwenya. File Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Calling Investec co-CEO Fani Titi a 'QwaQwa k****r' was a sign of ultimate disrespect regardless of the race of the one calling him that. These were the words of Magistrate Pravina Raghunandan at the Randburg Magistrate Court on Thursday when finding businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya guilty of crimen injuria for using the k-word in 2016 to refer his former friend Titi.

Spoken by anyone of any color, the words was racially offensive, the magistrate said.

Fani Titi.

The matter stems from a R52-million dispute between Ngwenya and his friend of 20-years Titi. Ngwenya testified earlier in the trial that he had squabbled with Titi because he “stole” his shares and shared them with a white lawyer.

In the middle of the dispute, Ngwenya mistakenly sent Titi a text message. The message, in which Titi was called a “Qwaqwa k****r” and a “Bantustan boss”, was apparently meant for Titi's business partner, Aqueel Patel.

Ngwenya's lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi told the court that the context in which the message was intended was to be interpreted as Titi behaving like a Bantustan leader who was willing to sell out fellow blacks and collaborate with whites for his benefit.

In the same SMS‚ Ngwenya also told Patel that “you will bleed” and that Titi “will see his mother”.

Titi had testified that he had interpreted that as a threat to his life given that Ngwenya knew his mother had died.

In her judgment, Raghunandan said Ngwenya had a history of contributing to the struggle of the country and should have known the use of the word amounted to hate speech and would impair Titi's dignity.

“The use of the word is hate speech. It is a term that cannot be heard without cringing. It shows the ultimate disrespect,’ she said.

Buthelezi, indicated that they would be appealing the conviction.

The Star



