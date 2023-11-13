WITH Black Friday looming, South Africans are counting down the days in anticipation of the nationwide megasales. OneDayOnly, SA’s original deals site has started an online petition to get employers to pay early so employees can buy necessities without stress.

The day, which is characterised by a frenzy of activity and massive sales displayed by numerous retailers, has become a topic of discussion. The company's sales director, Laurian Venter, highlights the value of early wage payments prior to Black Friday in order to reduce financial burden and encourage consumer engagement, stimulating the economy. “We know that when it comes to Black Friday, the early bird gets the worm, and with many South Africans living pay-cheque to pay-cheque, it would be a shame for them to miss out.

“Last year, we saw 49% of shoppers buying groceries and household goods on Black Friday, with home-cleaning products making up 66% of sales and toilet paper 48%,” she pointed out. “Now, given the current economic climate, with rising fuel and food prices but salaries staying the same, 84% of consumers are planning to seek out discounts on everyday necessities like food and toiletries to alleviate some of their day-to-day expenses. The struggle is real!” According to Venter, Black Friday sales typically surpass those of the holiday season as consumers take advantage of the price breaks and deals to accumulate presents and treats in advance of the season, allowing them to enjoy the season without worrying about “Januworry”.

“However, unless the salary payment date is brought forward, they won’t have this option. “Enabling more South Africans to participate in the sales could potentially have knock-on effects for the broader economy,” she emphasised. “The Bureau of Market Research (BMR) predicts that this year’s Black Friday event could inject a much-needed R26.6 billion into the embattled retail sector and create some 150 000 job opportunities.

“This could make a significant difference not only to the recovery of the sector but to the country’s economy as well, given that retail trade sales contribute around 20% to GDP.” She further encouraged employees to sign the petition, urging their companies to bring ‘payday’ forward, and shares some bargaining chips to assist. “In addition to providing relief to those facing financial challenges and benefiting the economy, this could also positively affect businesses, as 74% of employees say that they are more effective at their job when they feel heard. Plus, it could impact financial outcomes, with 88% of organisations experiencing improved performance when their workforce feels their voices matter.