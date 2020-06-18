Pitch Black Afro found guilty of culpable homicide

Johannesburg- Pitch Black Afro has been found guilty of culpable homicide. The murder charge was changed by Judge AJ Du Plessis to culpable homicide. The former rap star, whose real name is Thulani Ngcobo, was found not guilty for his second charge of defeating the ends of justice. The judgment took place at the South Gauteng High Court on Thursday afternoon. On December 31, 2018, Ngcobo and his long-term partner Catherine Modisane were involved in an altercation after a drunken night out with friends. Upon their return to the lodge they were staying at in Yeoville, Modisane slapped Ngcobo who then retaliated back. He ended up pushing her forcefully resulting in a severe head injury.

"His denial that he assaulted the deceased in any way is so improbable he cannot be believed," said the judge.

He added that Ngcobo presented as a poor witness and argued with the State prosecutor instead of answering questions during the trial proceedings.

According to the postmortem exam Modisane's head injury could have been from a violent collision.

"I cannot find beyond reasonable doubt that the accused intended to kill the deceased. They were both inebriated, he reacted with overly drastic violence."

Du Plessis added that there was no evidence that Modisane intended to attack Ngcobo for her "to receive such violence."

"In doing so, he acted unlawfully."

The Judge added that the accused had to have reasonably foreseen his actions could be fatal and therefore Ngcobo negligently caused Modisane's death.

The cause of death was a blunt force head injury.

The case was postponed to Friday for sentencing proceedings.



