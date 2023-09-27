Johannesburg - Pizza has become a worldwide phenomenon ever since its humble beginnings in Naples, Italy, in 1889. Today, over 5 billion pizzas are devoured every year, with the classic Margherita pizza being the most popular choice. In South Africa, pizza holds a special place in the hearts of many. It's not just a dish; it's a way of life. Pizza is the most popular food choice on Uber Eats, according to mykitchen.co.za, and it's no surprise that many restaurants in the country proudly bear the title of "Pizza Restaurant".

According to a statement by Banhoek Chilli Oil (BCO), pizza can be enjoyed in a number of ways, from thick crust to thin, with as little or as many toppings as you wish. “‘Born from a passion project, BCO was created by Ken Kinsey-Quick, who fell in love with the fiery kick of chilli oil while enjoying pizza on the streets of Paris. Upon returning to South Africa, he embarked on a mission to craft a local chilli oil that would complement the pizza experience. BCO quickly became a sensation, not just for its pizza pairing but also for its incredible versatility. People soon discovered that drizzling BCO on their pizzas wasn't enough; they wanted to pair it with everything on their plates,” read a company statement. “There’s no doubt that pizza is possibly the most popular meal globally, so Banhoek Chilli Oil was born out of the idea to take consumers’ pizza experience to the next level.”

Banhoek Chilli Oil's popularity knows no bounds. It has transcended borders and is now enjoyed in the UK, Germany, the US, Finland, and Australia. This South African gem has become a global sensation, captivating taste buds worldwide. Fun pizza facts: The famous “Diavolo” pizza, originating in Italy, combines the heat of chilli pepper with the richness of tomato sauce and cheese. Its name, which means “devil” in Italian, pays tribute to the fiery kick chilli brings. Chilli-infused pizza has a history as old as pizza itself. The ancient Romans used to sprinkle crushed chilli peppers on their flatbreads, a precursor to the modern pizza we know and love. Pizza has left its mark in the world of cinema, and one notable example is the 1988 film When it comes to the number one pizza restaurant in the world, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut, claims the top spot with coal-fired ovens and century-old recipes that serve pizza perfection. South Africa’s diverse cultural influences have led to a variety of unique pizza styles. From the Cape Malay community’s spicy curried pizzas to the South African Indian community’s butter chicken pizza, the pizza offerings are a testament to their multicultural flavours. “As we celebrate the journey of pizza, it's clear that Banhoek Chilli Oil is not just a condiment; it's a symbol of South African ingenuity and culinary innovation. Pizza and BCO are a match made in food heaven, and together, they continue to spread joy to tables around the world,” added the statement.

Italian pizza recipe Dough Ingredients 805 grams flour

25 grams salt 1 gram of active yeast 440ml water

5 ml of olive oil or Banhoek Chilli Oil Equipment Counter-top mixer with dough hook attachment

Water jug Pizza paddle If you do not have these equipment requirements, no problem! Just knead the dough by hand.

Method Dissolve the yeast in the water and set it aside. In a mixing bowl, add the flour and salt and mix on a low speed for 10 seconds.

Increase the speed of the mixer to medium, and slowly add the water and yeast mixture. Let the mixer run for 10 minutes. If, during this time, you see flour at the bottom of the bowl, stop the mixer and knead the dough by hand to incorporate the flour. Oil a big enough bowl for your dough. Place the dough ball in the bowl. Tightly cover it with plastic wrap and rest for 20 minutes. After the dough has rested, portion it into 260g per portion and place it in a large enough tray covered for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge, but preferably 24 hours. Dough balls are ready to shape and add your favourite toppings.