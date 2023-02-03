Johannesburg – Members of Garatau traditional communities around Burgersfort are accusing Nkwe Platinum Limited of using them to hoodwink the government into granting it regulatory approval to commence with its mining operations. Nkwe Platinum is led by CEO Gary Fan and former minister of finance, Tito Mboweni, who serves as deputy chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Star has had sight of a copy of a co-operation agreement signed by Nkwe Platinum and the traditional communities in 2021, which stipulates that "the parties agree that it is to their mutual benefit and interest to work co-operatively to ensure that Nkwe Platinum can commence mining at the Garatau Mine". In terms of the agreement, the traditional communities commit themselves to supporting Nkwe Platinum by availing the land for mining purposes, supporting construction work to establish the mine, and protecting the mine infrastructure. Nkwe Platinum, for its part, commits to promote "SMMEs, create new jobs, and uplift the communities", as well as to allocate a 30% stake in the contract mining company it would appoint to operate the mine to the communities.

The communities allege that Nkwe Platinum has since reneged on all of these commitments, with the 30% stake in the contract-mining company, for instance, being allocated to a Chinese-owned company instead. "We've been struggling for years, but this mine was supposed to bring new opportunities and jobs to our villages," said one member, who wished to remain anonymous. "Instead, it seems like the mine only cares about themselves and their own profits and doesn't care about us at all.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Mine tenders are only given to Chinese and white companies, ignoring the small local businesses." Although the situation appears calm at the moment, community members claim that violent protests could erupt at any moment, as community anger and frustration about this matter have been simmering for a very long time. Community members said that "(we) are now speaking out in an effort to bring attention to their situation before it gets out of hand". Some have even gone so far as to quietly organise future protests to call for the mine to meet its obligations, or face the consequences.

Story continues below Advertisement

Efforts to get help with resolving the communities’ grievances failed. Disgruntled community members claim that they made numerous attempts to get the former director-general of the Department of Public Enterprises, Richard Seleke, who was instrumental in persuading them to enter into the co-operation agreement with Nkwe Platinum, to address their grievances, but none of these have borne any fruit. The community even approached the DMRE Limpopo regional manager, Azwihangwisi Mulaudzi, to force Nkwe Platinum to honour its obligations, but their pleas similarly fell on deaf ears.

The community claims that Mboweni’s role and that of prominent politicians and figures such as Chuene are not but influencers who indirectly facilitate the continued exploitation of poor black communities. They accept highly lucrative board and executive appointments, but those positions mean nothing for the black poor. Nkwe Platinum’s plans for the decline shaft development are said to be at an advanced stage.

The community members allege that this is proceeding without the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s approval. It is alleged that Mboweni is expected to use his political influence to drive the speedy approval of the process to sink the shaft. DMRE regional manager, Mulaudzi, is said to have been paid to assist Nkwe and give it protection in the DMRE. The community remains hopeful that their voices will be heard and that Nkwe Platinum will take their concerns seriously. "We just want what is legally due to us," said one community member. "We hope the government and mine will address our plight before the situation really gets out of hand."

On Friday, Mboweni called The Star’s editor, lamenting that he didn’t have enough time to answer the questions sent to him. "My brother, I must consult the community and enquire before I answer you; I just don’t have time to do all that. Please use your mind; do you not see that this information is only coming out now that the mining conference is next week? I think it’s Motsepe’s people behind this," Mboweni said. Nkwe Platinum's CEO has not responded to questions.