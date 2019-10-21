Please don't go, Joburg needs you - Tweeps beg Mashaba not to resign









Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The possibility that Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba may resign on Monday did not sit well with many people who have even begged that he reconsiders his decision. Please don’t go 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/GQwMU0XBqw — khomojross (@Khomojross) October 20, 2019 This comes in the wake of Mashaba sending a press release on the outcome of the DA's Federal Council where former leader, Helen Zille, won the position of the Federal Council leader. Mashaba had indicated last week that he would resign if the DA was taken over by right wingers.This was after he accused the DA of being hijacked by the Institute of Race relations, which Zille had recently joined. "Will we one day be summoned into meetings in their offices to take instructions on Cabinet appointments? Will DA policy be controlled by this conservative think-tank while members remain locked out of the process?" he wrote.

He later took to Twitter and wrote: "DA members have been rendered irrelevant. The big BOSS has spoken. Not under our watch. If this racist strategy succeeds, Black people should open their eyes. We can’t go back to people who admire Evil Apartheid past."

When Mashaba sent out the tweet that he would be holding a press briefing following Zille's victory, many hoped he wouldn't be announcing his resignation, begging him not go to.

"What's the rumour that u want to resign? Please Mayor don't. Think about the people of Joburg; hijacked buildings; druglords; counterfeit goods; corruption; illegal immigrants. Who's gonna stop all these without ur leadership," said @lesilorula1.

#HermanMashaba

I hope he resigns and starts his own party so that some of us can finally vote for him — Mr T (@BHOVA20) October 21, 2019

Another person who didn't want to see Mashaba go was @SiphoSeepe who reminded him of all the good he had done in Joburg.

"Please mayor don't resign, think about jobs you have started, people who made investments, the cleaners and security officers who are still going to be insourced, their lives depends on you."

For the interest of JHB residents, it should be illegal for u to resign @HermanMashaba so if u thinking of that just know that u will be committing a criminal offense 🤕🤕🤕i will call for crowdfunding to take u to court and force u to remain mayor 👀👀👀Think about it tonight😟 pic.twitter.com/BTVI8TDFlD — MR DICK (@kabelodick) October 20, 2019