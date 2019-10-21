Johannesburg - The possibility that Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba may resign on Monday did not sit well with many people who have even begged that he reconsiders his decision.
Please don’t go 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/GQwMU0XBqw— khomojross (@Khomojross) October 20, 2019
This comes in the wake of Mashaba sending a press release on the outcome of the DA's Federal Council where former leader, Helen Zille, won the position of the Federal Council leader.
Mashaba had indicated last week that he would resign if the DA was taken over by right wingers.This was after he accused the DA of being hijacked by the Institute of Race relations, which Zille had recently joined.
"Will we one day be summoned into meetings in their offices to take instructions on Cabinet appointments? Will DA policy be controlled by this conservative think-tank while members remain locked out of the process?" he wrote.