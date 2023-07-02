Police arrest man linked to several serious and violent crimes between 2012 and 2023

Johannesburg - North West Police have arrested and effectively linked a man to several serious and violent crimes in Bojanala district. The Bojanala Trio Task Team arrested 39-year-old Alfred Boqo and linked him to three hijackings, three business robberies, three counts of illegal possession of firearms, two of illegal possession of ammunition, one of possession of explosives, and one of theft, allegedly committed between 2012 and 2023.

Provincial spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the accused was caught on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Lefaragatlhe village near Tlhabane outside Rustenburg. "Subsequent to the arrest, the accused appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court the next day for theft of police uniforms and liquor. “He is expected to reappear in the same court on Monday, July 3, for a bail application. The crimes were allegedly committed on Tuesday, June 20, in Tlhabane," Funani said.

"Boqo is also expected to appear in the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court on Friday, July 7, for a formal bail application in a car hijacking case. “He allegedly hijacked a Mercedes-Benz vehicle from the owner earlier this month in Sun City. Moreover, he is expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court on Friday, July 21, for a truck hijacking allegedly committed in May 2016 in Phokeng." The police said Boqo is also expected to appear on Wednesday, August 30, in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court for possession of explosives and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

"He was allegedly found in possession of a rifle, revolver, and explosives at his residence in Rustenburg in September 2015. In addition, he will appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, July 4, after being positively linked with a car hijacking in September 2017 in Mooinooi," Funani said. "Boqo is further scheduled to appear in the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court on August 23-25, for trial on three counts of business robbery. “The accused allegedly robbed post offices in Mogwase and Phokeng in 2012. He will also be facing additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition."