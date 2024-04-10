Police arrest six suspects linked to the murder of soccer player Luke Fleurs

The Gauteng police have confirmed the arrest of six suspects linked to the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Luke Fleurs. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the arrests came after a team of senior detectives was appointed by Gauteng police provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni to trace and arrest the suspects who killed Fleurs.

Masondo said the team was able to make a breakthrough and arrested six suspects and recovered the victim’s car this week. Last week, Fleurs, 24, was gunned down in Honeydew, north-west of Johannesburg, on April 3. According to a police report, the six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto.

“The six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hours of Wednesday, 10 April, while the vehicle, that was already stripped, was recovered on Monday, 8 April,“ the police said. Police believe the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijacking in Gauteng, and the search for more suspects is continuing. The six suspects are expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday.