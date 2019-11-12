Johannsburg - Actor Patrick Shai said police brutality cannot be justified in South Africa after he was shot several times during a protest in Dobsonville, Soweto.
The 7de Laan actor was shot 11 times with rubber bullets on Monday after he tried to intervene between the enraged community and the police.
Soweto has seen multiple protests recently over electricity blackouts following reports that it owed the power utility more than R18billion in unpaid bills. The community has not had electricity since Friday.
Shai, who lives in the area but was not affected by the power cuts, told The Star that he went to the filling station to buy bread and a newspaper where the protest was taking place.
“I went there as a senior citizen and I tried to calm the situation down, and discourage members of the community from burning additional tyres,” he said. Shai said the situation between the community and the police was tense, and he heard one of the police officers saying they would “show them”.
The actor said he urged the police not to fetch their rubber bullet guns.