Police halt search of West Rand woman swept away by flash floods last month

Johannesburg - Police have temporarily suspended the search for a 58-year-old woman who has been missing for a month after being swept away by water during flash floods. Rebecca Mashilo from Swaneville allegedly slipped and fell over a subway bridge linking Swaneville and Rietvallei on her way home from work on February 7. Kagiso police spokesperson Captain Solomon Sibiya said the search for Mashilo has been temporarily withdrawn as they have been searching for long without any breakthrough. "Time and again, maybe once or twice a week, there would be searches conducted but there would not be any breakthrough. We are also in touch with the local councillors so that they can keep us updated if ever something new regarding the case emerges. "A case of a missing person has now been officially opened," he said.

According to SowetanLive, Mashilo's neighbour said she was with the missing woman and four others others that fateful day.

Olala Maguvu said they were walking together chatting while approaching the bridge in the torrential rain.

"We thought the water level was very low and we would pass to the other side with ease. As we attempted to cross, the water level rose to our hips and we turned back. I hung on the bridge wall to avoid being swept away.

"Suddenly Mashilo, who was next to me, screamed and I saw her going under the water. That was the last time I saw my neighbour," she said.

Last week the Kagiso Police Station Commander Brigadier Themba Maduna said the reeds in the river were continuing to be a challenge for the rescue team as the area is unsafe even for the divers themselves.

The Swaneville community have since then taken it upon themselves to search for Mashilo as the search and rescue team continue to not yield any results.

The Star