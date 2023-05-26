Police launch manhunt in Limpopo after man stoned to death

A man has been stoned to death in Mecklenburg, near Sekhukhune, and according to the SAPS they have launched a manhunt for the suspects.
The man was alleged to have been involved in illegal mining at Maatadi village.
SAPS spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that the police were called to the scene at about 8pm.
“On arrival, they found an unknown man on the mountain with visible injuries throughout his body. He was certified dead on the scene by the medical emergency services personnel.
“Preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was stoned to death by unknown suspects. The deceased’s identity is not yet known, but investigations have revealed that he is from KwaZulu-Natal.
“The motive for the killing is unknown and no arrests have been made,” said Ledwaba.
Provincial commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the attack and has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, in the North West, Gopolang Moilwa, 25, was handed a 25-year prison sentence by the Atamelang Regional Court on Wednesday.
Moilwa was sentenced for the rape and murder of his 45-year-old aunt, Keshwalegile Jane Molehe.
Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said that the incident took place after Moilwa had been drinking alcohol with his aunt and the latter’s boyfriend at a local shebeen at Kgothu Section in Setlagole.
“On their way home, an argument ensued between Gopolang and his aunt’s boyfriend. That was after Gopolang attempted to rape his aunt.
“The latter’s boyfriend ran away after the convict threatened to stab him with a knife. Consequently, Molehe was raped and strangled and her body was found in the bushes the following day after being spotted by passers-by who alerted the police,” said Funani.
Funani said that after an investigation, Moilwa was arrested and charged with rape and murder.