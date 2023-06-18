Police request assistance in solving attempted double murder of brothers at South Park Dumping Site

Johannesburg – The Kagisanong police in the Free State are appealing to the public for assistance in solving an attempted double murder case at the South Park Dumping Site. Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said the police were requesting information that can help solve the attempted murder of two brothers aged 19 and 22.

According to Covane, during the evening of June 13, 2022, the two brothers drove their vehicle to the dumping site "According to reports made to the police, four unknown males attacked the brothers, with one of the assailants shooting at both of them. It is alleged that the brothers collapsed and were picked up by the attackers, who started driving until the driver lost control of the motor vehicle," Covane said. Covane added that the suspects fled the scene leaving the injured brothers behind.

"The two brothers tried to get help until their father came looking for them. When found, the father rushed his sons to the local hospital, where they are still receiving treatment," the police said. The police were called to the scene, and confirmed that a case of attempted murder was opened at Kagisanong police station. "Any member of the public who might have information that can help to solve the case and lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Tefo Lefalatsa at 082 465 5945. Alternatively, the information can be submitted on the MySAPS App or by calling the SAPS Crime Stop number at 08600 10111," Covane said.