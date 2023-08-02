Police slam reports of their lack of effort in curbing illegal mining

Johannesburg - Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to restore law and order to the Zamimpilo informal settlement and Riverlea, where alleged illegal miners (zama zamas) have reportedly terrorised residents with regular shooting incidents. The latest incident this weekend resulted in the deaths of at least five people as warring illegal miners allegedly fought among themselves.

In a statement on Monday, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said it was untrue that the police had done nothing to stop illegal mining activities at some of the province’s abandoned mines. Mathe said between April 1, 2022, and March 31, a total of 1199 illegal miners were arrested, including 100 South Africans, 124 Zimbabweans, 232 Basotho nationals and 79 Mozambicans. “A total of R1.8 million, 9 991 rounds of ammunition and various vehicles and machinery used in mining were seized, among other items.”

On Monday, Cele said specialised units would be sent to the area. “These units are being brought in to ensure we apprehend these illegal miners and put a stop to these illegal operations. “Our focus is to ensure law and order are restored in this area. We cannot have a situation where communities live in fear. We are going to deal decisively with these criminals,” said Cele.

Yesterday morning, there was still a strong police presence in parts of Riverlea, south of Joburg, following Monday’s protests. Cele said that since May last year, the SAPS had ensured the establishment of the Economic Infrastructure Task Teams. Twenty teams have been set up in hotspot areas to combat illegal mining, prevent damage to critical and essential infrastructure and combat extortion on construction sites. Riverlea community activist Ulinda Lotz said zama-zamas had completely taken over their area and residents had been living in the crossfire of illegal mining groups for the past two months.