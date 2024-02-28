Policeman attempts to kill girlfriend before committing suicide

Siyabuswa police have been left shocked after one of their members attempted to kill his girlfriend prior to committing suicide. Mpumalanga police said 42-year-old Wonderboy Sipho Masango, stationed at Mamelodi, had committed suicide but not before attempting to take his girlfriend Thobile Thulisile Mahlangu along with him.

Police said that according to information at their disposal, the couple started arguing and accusing each other of having affairs with other people, leading up to their parents even getting involved in the altercation. Following the intervention by the parents, it was allegedly agreed upon for the couple to separate with Mahlangu to return the officer’s iPhone 11 cellphone. A few days later, on February 26, however, the girlfriend told police that Masango requested to visit, which she agreed to after he promised not to fight her.

Upon his arrival at around 10pm -- a decision the girlfriend lived to regret -- she said he spent the entire evening cocking his firearm. In the morning, an altercation broke out between them, but the girlfriend managed to pick up his firearm and threw it out of the window. This resulted in him breaking the window and jumping out to get it. Once he retrieved his firearm, he proceeded to fire one shot from outside before making his way back inside to get to his girlfriend. She had managed to get out through another window and sought refuge at his uncle’s place.