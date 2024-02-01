Political parties encourage citizens to enrol to vote this coming registration weekend

Sipho Jack As part of galvanising voters and easing voter apathy among young people, political parties and movements advocating for change sent strong messages encouraging citizens to go and register this weekend.

Activists and Citizens Forum spokesperson Dennis Bloem said yesterday (Thursday) South Africans needed to realise that by boycotting the general and provincial elections, they were not assisting the country to get rid of what he called the corrupt government. “A government run by criminal suspects who are fingered in the Zondo Commission report. A government that has created more informal settlements (squatter camps), created a country with the highest unemployment numbers in the world, and turned the country into a welfare state. “It is really in the hands of the people, and especially the youth, to save our country from further sliding down the deep dark hole. Your vote can stop the destruction in the municipalities taking place all over the country,” Bloem said.

He added that the rampant corruption that has destroyed almost all municipalities can be stopped by the voters. “It is a well-known fact that many people are angry and disillusioned about the lack of service delivery, because of corruption, and the empty promises that were made over the past 30 years by the present government. “Activists and Citizens Forum appeals to all legible voters to go out in their millions and make sure to register to vote. It is very sad and disturbing to see the conditions under which human beings must live. Your vote can change it,” said Bloem.

He continued to say as an organisation, they remained optimistic that the youth and voters, in general, would go out this weekend and register. The Multi-Party Charter of South Africa also held a joint voter registration event in Johannesburg to encourage all eligible voters to register to vote in the upcoming elections. Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosine Hlabisa said that the charter represented multi-party voices, adding that the message that is delivered must not be ambiguous, it must be clear.

“Change is needed but not all the parties that contest for this election will bring change. The IFP comes into this charter with principles that are clear and that we are not willing to compromise,” added Hlabisa. 26-year-old Patience Edward, an ActionSA Gauteng student officer, said it was very important for young people to take a stand for their country and the future of their education. “Let’s ensure to go and register to vote this coming weekend. I urge and implore everyone, not just the youth, as this is our last chance to register and vote,” she said.